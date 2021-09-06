Govt lays down procedure for import of 2.5 lakh tonnes of urad from Myanmar
The government on Monday laid down the procedure and modalities for import of 2.5 lakh tonnes of urad and 1 lakh tonne of tur from Myanmar during the current fiscal. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said the import will be allowed only though five ports -- Mumbai, Tuticorin, Chennai, Kolkata and Hazira. The import will be subject to production of certificate of origin. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between India and Myanmar for the shipments. ''Procedure/modalities for import of 2,50,000 ton of urad and 1,00,000 ton of tur from Myanmar under the MoU is laid down,'' the DGFT said in a public notice.
