Left Menu

Govt lays down procedure for import of 2.5 lakh tonnes of urad from Myanmar

The government on Monday laid down the procedure and modalities for import of 2.5 lakh tonnes of urad and 1 lakh tonne of tur from Myanmar during the current fiscal. Proceduremodalities for import of 2,50,000 ton of urad and 1,00,000 ton of tur from Myanmar under the MoU is laid down, the DGFT said in a public notice.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 22:43 IST
Govt lays down procedure for import of 2.5 lakh tonnes of urad from Myanmar
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Monday laid down the procedure and modalities for import of 2.5 lakh tonnes of urad and 1 lakh tonne of tur from Myanmar during the current fiscal. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said the import will be allowed only though five ports -- Mumbai, Tuticorin, Chennai, Kolkata and Hazira. The import will be subject to production of certificate of origin. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between India and Myanmar for the shipments. ''Procedure/modalities for import of 2,50,000 ton of urad and 1,00,000 ton of tur from Myanmar under the MoU is laid down,'' the DGFT said in a public notice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021