Zinc futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 15:08 IST
Zinc prices on Tuesday rose 0.3 per cent to Rs 247.05 per kg in the futures trade on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for the September delivery rose 75 paise, or 0.3 per cent, to Rs 247.05 per kg in 1,081 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after positive demand from consumer industries supported prices here.

