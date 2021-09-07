Left Menu

Coal India contributes Rs 75 crore towards NSDF as CSR initiative

State-owned Coal India Limited on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with the Sports ministry, contributing Rs 75 crore towards the governments National Sports Development Fund NSDF as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility CSR initiative.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 15:33 IST
Coal India contributes Rs 75 crore towards NSDF as CSR initiative
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Coal India Limited on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sports ministry, contributing Rs 75 crore towards the government's National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The MoU signing was held in front of Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Sports Nitish Pramanik, and Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal. Thakur said the contribution by Coal India to NSDF has come at an appropriate time in the backdrop of unprecedented performances by the country's sportspersons at the recently-held Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo. He congratulated the Indian athletes for their best-ever performance at the Paralympics, where they won an unprecedented 19 medals. ''Coal India Ltd's endeavor to contribute substantial funds of Rs 75 crore towards construction of three hostels for sports athletes will bring ease of training and enhanced facilities,'' Thakur said. The hostels will come up at SAI academies at Bangalore, Bhopal, and LNIPE Gwalior. Thakur appealed to all Public Sector Undertakings, corporates, and individuals to come forward and contribute generously to the NSDF.

Coal Secretary Anil Jain said it's a matter of pride for Coal India to contribute to sports development in the country. ''While it is their duty to support the talented sportspersons, it also contributes to the brand image of Coal India,'' he said.

As of March 31 this year, total CSR contributions received are Rs 170 crore and the Government of India has made provided Rs 164 crore to the NSDF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021