Sterling Holiday Resorts adds 5 new resorts in India

Sterling Holiday Resorts on Tuesday said it has added five new resorts with a total of 174 rooms as part of its plan to double room inventory by the year 2025.

With the addition of these new resorts, the company now has an inventory of 40 resorts with 2,400 rooms, Sterling Holiday Resorts said in a statement.

The new resorts are each at Alleppey in Kerala; Gir in Gujarat; Kalimpong in West Bengal; and Madurai and Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu, it added.

''Our new locations along with our existing network is aimed at meeting the multiple holiday needs of the Indian customer — from leisure holidays in the hills, beaches, waterfronts and jungles to quick-breaks in drive-to destinations,'' Sterling Holiday Resorts Chairman and Managing Director Ramesh Ramanathan said.

The company will continue to expand using an asset-light model of taking up resorts on management contracts, the statement said.

Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd is a subsidiary of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.

