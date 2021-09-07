Left Menu

Sterling Holiday Resorts adds 5 new resorts in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 15:55 IST
Sterling Holiday Resorts adds 5 new resorts in India
  • Country:
  • India

Sterling Holiday Resorts on Tuesday said it has added five new resorts with a total of 174 rooms as part of its plan to double room inventory by the year 2025.

With the addition of these new resorts, the company now has an inventory of 40 resorts with 2,400 rooms, Sterling Holiday Resorts said in a statement.

The new resorts are each at Alleppey in Kerala; Gir in Gujarat; Kalimpong in West Bengal; and Madurai and Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu, it added.

''Our new locations along with our existing network is aimed at meeting the multiple holiday needs of the Indian customer — from leisure holidays in the hills, beaches, waterfronts and jungles to quick-breaks in drive-to destinations,'' Sterling Holiday Resorts Chairman and Managing Director Ramesh Ramanathan said.

The company will continue to expand using an asset-light model of taking up resorts on management contracts, the statement said.

Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd is a subsidiary of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021