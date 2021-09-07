Left Menu

ITBP team conquers Balbala peak in U'khand

An ITBP team from Uttarakhand conquered the 21,050-feet-high Balbala peak in the Garhwal Himalayas in Chamoli district on September 4. It is for the first time that an Indian team has climbed the peak, an ITBP official told PTI here on Tuesday.Before this, a Swiss expedition team had climbed it in 1947.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 07-09-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 21:13 IST
ITBP team conquers Balbala peak in U'khand
  • Country:
  • India

An ITBP team from Uttarakhand conquered the 21,050-feet-high Balbala peak in the Garhwal Himalayas in Chamoli district on September 4. It is for the first time that an Indian team has climbed the peak, an ITBP official told PTI here on Tuesday.

Before this, a Swiss expedition team had climbed it in 1947. Led by ITBP Assistant Commandant Bhim Singh, the six-member mountaineering expedition had been flagged off from Joshimath on August 7, he said. Battling vagaries of the weather and going through the standard acclimatization process, the ITBP team conquered the peak in 27 days and marked it by pitching the Indian flag on the summit, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021