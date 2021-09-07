ITBP team conquers Balbala peak in U'khand

An ITBP team from Uttarakhand conquered the 21,050-feet-high Balbala peak in the Garhwal Himalayas in Chamoli district on September 4. It is for the first time that an Indian team has climbed the peak, an ITBP official told PTI here on Tuesday.

Before this, a Swiss expedition team had climbed it in 1947. Led by ITBP Assistant Commandant Bhim Singh, the six-member mountaineering expedition had been flagged off from Joshimath on August 7, he said. Battling vagaries of the weather and going through the standard acclimatization process, the ITBP team conquered the peak in 27 days and marked it by pitching the Indian flag on the summit, he said.

