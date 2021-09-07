Canon partners Text Book Centre to offer skills to junior learners in Kenya

Canon (Canon-CNA.com) and TBC hosted Canon Academy Juniors Funday on September 4th at TBC, Sarit in Nairobi, Kenya which will culminate in an exhibition of photographs taken by children

Canon has partnered with Text Book Centre (TBC) to offer practical and impactful skills to junior learners in Kenya.

Through an initiative dubbed Canon Academy Junior (bit.ly/2Vk8UPw), children had an opportunity to get photography lessons through a short course and workshops aimed at encouraging and empowering them with important knowledge.

The course that is intended to spark artistic interests amongst the young individuals accommodates those between ages 8-16 years. The programme which commenced in July of this year is being run in two consecutive cycles with two age groups partaking in each. Cycle one consisted of fourteen children between the ages of eight and twelve as well as eleven children between the ages of thirteen and sixteen. Cycle two is a mix of eleven children between the ages of eight and twelve in addition to ten children between the age group of thirteen and sixteen.

All enrolled students had an opportunity to attend four sessions that are held every Saturday where they were able to explore their imagination through learning visual arts and photography.

The children also had an opportunity to try their hands-on professional cameras and equipment from Canon further allowing them to hone their photography skills. Some of the skills offered in the course are how to use a camera with ease and efficiency as well as the basics of photography skills such as light, composition and background

"Our partnership with Canon has made photography skills easier to access for the younger generation' said TBC's Head of Retail, Joy Okumu. 'This is in line with our commitment to play a key role in supporting the accessibility of education and cultural material for all. Through these classes, we look forward to seeing more children build and harness their photography skills as well as empower them to take up opportunities that that their skills may provide in the future" she commented.

Going forward, Canon Academy Juniors anticipates kids to not only pick up new hobbies but also build confidence in taking their own photographs and using the camera by themselves. As a final point, students had an exciting opportunity to showcase their art at the Canon Academy Juniors Fun-day.

"Our endeavour through these photography courses and workshops is to spark that creative imagination in children which is often not put to frequent use these days owing to the heavily digitized world we live in. Canon Academy Juniors is a platform through which we want to cultivate, foster, and nurture the culture of photography and visual arts in young children.

There is nothing better than starting young especially if you want to master a certain skill. We are offering photography courses and workshops that encourage kids to use their cognitive, creative and imaginative skills by indulging them in exciting yet thought-provoking exercises. Students receive an opportunity to learn how to operate a camera as well as a sound understanding of the fundamentals of photography. This is a brilliant chance for kids to practice thinking out-of-the-box and we are very happy to offer a platform for them to do so in partnership with Textbook Kenya," stated Amine Djouahra, Director of Sales and Marketing – Canon Central and North Africa

To further recognize the spirit of creativity amongst the children, the two companies hosted Canon Academy Juniors Funday on September 4th at TBC, Sarit in Nairobi, Kenya. The day culminated into a celebration showcasing an exhibition of the photographs taken by children during the program.

