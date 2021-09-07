Left Menu

Saudi Arabia re-allows entry from and travel to UAE, Argentina and South Africa -state media

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 07-09-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 23:48 IST
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia removed the United Arab Emirates, Argentina and South Africa from its entry banned country list and re-allowed citizens to travel to the three countries starting Sept. 8, state TV reported on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Interior said the decision was based on the kingdom's evaluation of the current COVID-19 situation, state media reported.

