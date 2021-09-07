Saudi Arabia re-allows entry from and travel to UAE, Argentina and South Africa -state media
Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 07-09-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 23:48 IST
Saudi Arabia removed the United Arab Emirates, Argentina and South Africa from its entry banned country list and re-allowed citizens to travel to the three countries starting Sept. 8, state TV reported on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Interior said the decision was based on the kingdom's evaluation of the current COVID-19 situation, state media reported.
