Left Menu

Mexico urges U.S. to invest in region to stem migration

Mexico's government on Tuesday pressed the United States to commit funds to the economic development of Central America and southern Mexico to help contain a sharp increase in immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border this year. Speaking ahead of economic talks between U.S. and Mexican officials on Thursday that will also broach migration, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a news conference the two countries needed to take a holistic approach to immigration.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 23:51 IST
Mexico urges U.S. to invest in region to stem migration

Mexico's government on Tuesday pressed the United States to commit funds to the economic development of Central America and southern Mexico to help contain a sharp increase in immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border this year.

Speaking ahead of economic talks between U.S. and Mexican officials on Thursday that will also broach migration, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a news conference the two countries needed to take a holistic approach to immigration. Lopez Obrador had vowed to send a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden before the Washington meeting, and he said it would make the case for granting temporary work visas for Central Americans to help supply demand for labor in North America.

"Now, with President Biden, we believe it's time, with actions, to begin to develop the South, the countries of Central America," Lopez Obrador said, adding that investment pledges made by the previous U.S. government had not been kept. Lopez Obrador praised Biden for ramping up stimulus spending to increase growth following the coronavirus pandemic.

"But the bulk of that money ends up the markets of Asia, because the home appliances, the goods, have to be bought in Asia when we could be making in North America all the home appliances we use," he added. Separately, Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier, who will be in Washington for the talks, would be pushing https://cn.reuters.com/article/usa-mexico-trade/mexico-to-push-for-relocation-of-semiconductor-supply-chains-to-mexico-idUSE1N2OK01J technology, logistics and semiconductor firms to relocate their supply chains and investments to Mexico, her ministry said.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who will also be at the talks, said Mexico hoped it would get a "positive response" from Washington to begin investments soon in Central America. Border infrastructure would also be on the agenda for the talks, he said.

"We need to close the imbalance in infrastructure between one country and the other in the border region," Ebrard said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States
4
Pakistan: Police personnel baton charge protestors at Mangi Dam in Balochistan

Pakistan: Police personnel baton charge protestors at Mangi Dam in Balochist...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021