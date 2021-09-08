China's macro leverage ratio down slightly at end-June - c.bank publication
- Country:
- China
China's macro leverage ratio, which measures the economy's overall indebtedness, stood at 274.9% at end-June, down 4.5 percentage points from the end of last year, China Finance said on Wednesday.
The drop was due to the receding impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the Chinese economy and a decline in overall debt growth, China Finance, a financial magazine managed by the central bank, said, citing the Financial Survey and Statistics Department at the People's Bank of China.
The macro leverage ratio is expected to remain basically stable in H2, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- People's Bank of China
- Financial
- Statistics Department
- Chinese
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris says Beijing continues to 'coerce' in South China Sea
China shares rise as new energy, liquor sectors gain
Kamala Harris says China intimidates to back South China Sea claims
China warns Tibet climate risks could soar despite short-term gains
Kamala Harris says Beijing continues to 'coerce' in South China Sea