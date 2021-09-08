Left Menu

China's macro leverage ratio down slightly at end-June - c.bank publication

China's macro leverage ratio down slightly at end-June - c.bank publication
  • China

China's macro leverage ratio, which measures the economy's overall indebtedness, stood at 274.9% at end-June, down 4.5 percentage points from the end of last year, China Finance said on Wednesday.

The drop was due to the receding impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the Chinese economy and a decline in overall debt growth, China Finance, a financial magazine managed by the central bank, said, citing the Financial Survey and Statistics Department at the People's Bank of China.

The macro leverage ratio is expected to remain basically stable in H2, it added.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

