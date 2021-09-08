Fed should pursue plan to trim pandemic stimulus, Bullard says - FT

Left Menu

Updated: 08-09-2021
James Bullard Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The U.S. Federal Reserve should go forward with a plan to trim its massive pandemic stimulus programme despite a slowdown in U.S. jobs growth last month, said James Bullard, the president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank.

"There is plenty of demand for workers and there are more job openings than there are unemployed workers," Bullard said in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper.

