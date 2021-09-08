Left Menu

Fed's Bullard says stimulus tapering should begin this year - FT

Bullard said in late August that he would like the central bank to start reducing its asset purchases soon and finish winding down those purchases by the first quarter of next year. "The big picture is that the taper will get going this year and will end sometime by the first half of next year", he told the Financial Times.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 10:17 IST
Fed's Bullard says stimulus tapering should begin this year - FT
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Federal Reserve should move forward with a plan to trim its massive pandemic stimulus programme despite a slowdown in job growth last month, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said in an interview with the Financial Times.

Bullard dismissed concerns that the labour market recovery was faltering even as the U.S. economy created the fewest jobs in seven months in August after hiring in the leisure and hospitality sector stalled amid a resurgence in COVID-19 infections. "There is plenty of demand for workers and there are more job openings than there are unemployed workers," Bullard said https://www.ft.com/content/7c2fc0ce-e7c0-4083-92e8-e81d9235ab45 in the interview published on Wednesday.

"If we can get the workers matched up and bring the pandemic under better control, it certainly looks like we'll have a very strong labour market going into next year", he told the newspaper. Bullard said in late August that he would like the central bank to start reducing its asset purchases soon and finish winding down those purchases by the first quarter of next year.

"The big picture is that the taper will get going this year and will end sometime by the first half of next year", he told the Financial Times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021