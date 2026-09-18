Britain Seeks Inclusion in EU's 'Made in Europe' Policy

British finance minister John Healey is set to urge EU counterparts to include Britain in the 'Made in Europe' industrial policy. Healey will express willingness to negotiate a reset deal with the EU, contingent on the UK's ability to demonstrate domestic benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 02:49 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 02:49 IST
Britain Seeks Inclusion in EU's 'Made in Europe' Policy

British finance minister John Healey is preparing to engage with European Union counterparts to advocate for Britain's inclusion in the bloc's forthcoming 'Made in Europe' industrial initiative. The Financial Times has reported that Healey, during talks in Dublin, will signal the UK’s readiness to renegotiate with the EU.

Healey's stance, backed by Prime Minister Andy Burnham's government, emphasizes that any new 'reset' deal must advantageously impact the British populace. This diplomatic effort marks a strategic push towards redefining economic ties with the EU post-Brexit.

The report, however, remains unverified by Reuters, leaving room for speculation regarding the outcomes of these critical negotiations.

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