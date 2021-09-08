Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-09-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 11:41 IST
MAS Financial Services announces co-lending partnership with Bank of India for MSME Loans
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@BankofIndia_IN)
AHMEDABAD, India, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MAS Financial Services Limited (MAS Financial) (BSE: 540749) (NSE: MASFIN), specialized in MSME financing, has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with Bank of India for lending to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), further strengthening its decade old relationship with the bank.

The co-lending partnership will help MAS Financial Services to broaden its client base and expand the credit flow to the vast unserved and the underserved markets using its strong footprint across pan India, ensuring efficient last mile delivery of credit and extending credit where it is due.

The business under this arrangement will scale up steadily and more enabling products will be introduced to serve the MSME segment which offers huge opportunity.

About MAS Financial Services Limited (www.mas.co.in) Established in 1995, MAS Financial Services (BSE: 540749) (NSE: MASFIN), is one of India's leading NBFCs that specialises in the last mile delivery of credit since more than 2 decades, and operating with very strong fundamentals is predominantly focused on the vast lower income and middle income groups of the society. The company offers a wide range of retail financing products for Micro Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises, Two-Wheeler, Used Car, Commercial Vehicle, and Home Loans through its wholly-owned subsidiary MAS Rural Housing & Mortgage Finance Ltd. (MRHMFL).

The Company has a robust pan India presence through 135 strategic partner NBFCs and 99 branches serving 3,480+ locations in rural, semi-urban and urban areas of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

