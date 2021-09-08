Left Menu

IIFT, TPCI jointly launches certificate programme in agri import, export management

08-09-2021
Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) on Wednesday said it is collaborating with the commerce ministry's Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) to offer an online certificate program in agri import and export management. The six month online course offers practical insights for exporters on diverse aspects of agri trade; starting from product and market identification to procedural formalities for exports and imports, exim finance, regulatory clearances, logistics to settlement of safe and secure payment from international buyers, it said in a statement.

Manoj Pant, Vice-Chancellor, IIFT said that to address some of the structural challenges and to tap available opportunities in marketing of agricultural products, the institute is pleased to join hands with TPCI in offering this certificate program.

He said that the program is uniquely designed to improve the skill sets of existing and prospective agricultural traders to equip them with information, knowledge and skills aimed at building their capacity, capability and competence to engage in international trade of agricultural products.

TPCI food and beverage sectoral committee Chairman, Vivek Agrawal, said that this program will benefit current and budding agri entrepreneurs and managers in the spirit of visionary government initiatives like the Agri Export Policy.

"This is a promising sector and despite the pandemic, the country's agricultural exports increased by 17.34 per cent year-on-year, to reach USD 41.25 billion in 2020-21. Notably, exports have begun to take place from several clusters for the first time, and several states have made plans to implement the agri export policy," Agrawal added.

