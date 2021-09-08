European stocks fall 1% on growth worries
European stocks fell on Wednesday as worries about slowing global growth weighed on sentiment, while investors looked ahead to a European Central Bank meeting for hints on tapering plans.
The Europe-focussed STOXX 600 index fell 1% by 0712 GMT - on course for its biggest daily decline in three weeks - after losses overnight on Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 and Asian stocks. Swedish investment company EQT fell 5.9% after a share placing deal, while Stellantis dropped 2.5% after Dongfeng Motor Hong Kong said it had sold shares in the carmaker for about 600 million euros ($710 million).
French drugmaker Sanofi slipped 1.4% after it agreed to buy U.S. biopharmaceutical company Kadmon Holdings Inc in a $1.9 billion deal. British industrial technology company Smiths Group rose 3.8% after it agreed to sell its medical unit to U.S.-based ICU Medical Inc for $2.4 billion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- a European Central Bank
- Stellantis
- Swedish
- European
- U.S.
- French
- British
- Europe
- Hong Kong
- Asian
ALSO READ
U.S. House Democrats in talks ahead of possible vote on Biden spending plan
U.S. House Democrats in talks ahead of possible vote on Biden spending plan
Six U.S. states do not join $26 bln opioid settlements with distributors, J&J
U.S. hands former Tijuana drug cartel boss to Mexico
Facing divisions, U.S. House Democrats postpone vote on $3.5 trln Biden plan