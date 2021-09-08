Left Menu

MP govt earmarks Rs 2.77cr funds to set up bamboo-based industries

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-09-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 13:21 IST
MP govt earmarks Rs 2.77cr funds to set up bamboo-based industries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Madhya Pradesh government has earmarked a grant of Rs. 2.77 crore for setting up bamboo-based industries in different parts of the state, an official said on Wednesday.

The State Bamboo Mission has invited proposals from interested beneficiaries in the private sector by September 30, the official from the public relations department said.

The state government has identified 10 areas for setting up bamboo-based industries in the state, he said.

In the last financial year, the state government had sanctioned 16 units to beneficiaries from the private sector and a grant of Rs 2.03 crore was made available to them, the official said.

Funds will be given mainly to bamboo treatment and seasoning plants, bamboo processing centres and value addition units, bamboo waste management, incense sticks units, activated carbon product, bamboo board/floor tiles units and hi-tech and big nurseries, he said.

The State Bamboo Mission will be able to give guidance for setting up these projects and will sanction the same within the available budget after the consent of the concerned bank, and the grant amount will be paid to beneficiaries through the bank only, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

