SAA Technical appoints new interim chief executive

Part of Saloojee’s work with the rest of the SAA executive team will be to “rebuild the airline’s fleet, with a strong focus on efficiencies and environmental responsibility”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-09-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 14:44 IST
SAA Technical appoints new interim chief executive
SAAT board chairperson, Nick Fadugba, expressed confidence in Saloojee's abilities in the sector. Image Credit: Twitter (@flySAA_US)
South African Airways Technical (SAAT) has appointed former Group CEO of Denel, Riaz Saloojee, as its interim chief executive ahead of SAA's return to operations later this month.

Saloojee said he is looking forward to being part of the new, refreshed SAA brand.

"I'm looking forward to playing my part in rebuilding SAAT into a powerful and respected local and international MRO [maintenance, repair and operational] services brand. SAA has known the world over for its exemplary safety record and its pedigree of technical excellence. Continuing with and building on that ethos will be one of my primary functions," Saloojee said.

Part of Saloojee's work with the rest of the SAA executive team will be to "rebuild the airline's fleet, with a strong focus on efficiencies and environmental responsibility".

SAAT board chairperson, Nick Fadugba, expressed confidence in Saloojee's abilities in the sector.

"We are delighted that [Saloojee] comes on board at a crucial time as we prepare for SAA's return to the skies. He has a respected track record in the aerospace industry and his leadership experience in this field makes him the ideal person to steer SAAT through its current challenges, and help transform it into a commercially successful enterprise," Fadugba said.

SAAT is a subsidiary of SAA and provides aircraft maintenance services to commercial airlines.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

