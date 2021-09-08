Left Menu

ADB signs $5m grant to enhance readiness of Vanuatu’s transport projects

“Vanuatu is vulnerable to natural hazards, and we must protect our transport sector assets to ensure they do not deteriorate,” said Mr Koanapo.

ADB | Port Vila | Updated: 08-09-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 16:32 IST
ADB signs $5m grant to enhance readiness of Vanuatu’s transport projects
“ADB-supported projects need robust preparation of engineering designs, strengthened procurement to select quality contractors and institutional strengthening of government agencies,” said Ms Gutierrez. Image Credit: Pixbay
  • Country:
  • Vanuatu

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Vanuatu today signed a $5 million grant to help fund the preparation of ADB-supported land, maritime, and aviation projects in Vanuatu.

Vanuatu's Minister of Finance and Economic Management Johnny Koanapo and ADB Pacific Department Director-General Leah Gutierrez signed the agreement, which will fund assessments, planning, and capacity building for implementing transport sector projects.

"Vanuatu is vulnerable to natural hazards, and we must protect our transport sector assets to ensure they do not deteriorate," said Mr Koanapo. "This ADB support will enhance the readiness of Vanuatu's transport projects and allow us to be prepared in times of extreme weather and disasters."

The Vanuatu transport network, which comprises predominantly government-owned infrastructure and services, includes 4 international seaports of entry; 3 international airports; a road network comprising an estimated 2,000 kilometres of sealed, gravel, and earth roads; 28 domestic airstrips; and 36 domestic wharves, jetties, and landings critical for interisland connectivity. The islands in Vanuatu are mostly mountainous or steeply undulating. This physical geography and the dispersed population of the island group make it difficult to build and maintain transport infrastructure in Vanuatu.

"ADB-supported projects need robust preparation of engineering designs, strengthened procurement to select quality contractors and institutional strengthening of government agencies," said Ms Gutierrez. "ADB will use its project readiness financing (PRF) to expedite transport project delivery in Vanuatu by reducing start-up delays, ensuring quality design, and providing a high level of project readiness preparation which will ultimately help project implementation down the line."

ADB's PRF will help to identify the investment potential for transport projects, complete project designs, and support the procurement of civil works materials. The facility will also help prepare a transport sector road map and investment plan to prioritize bankable projects in air, maritime, and roads in the short to medium term, and provide capacity and institutional strengthening for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Public Utilities.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021