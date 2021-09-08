Left Menu

The Content Factory by Chitransh Jain to launch its operations boosting digital creators

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/ATK): India's leading firm, The Content Factory is all set to get launched in the coming months providing all the budding singers, actors, content creators of this digital world with an opportunity to channelise their interest and reach potential audiences. The platform will cater to each and every industry from actors to singers, from lights, cameras to locations, from properties to production designers, from editing to colorist, from foley to VFX and from promotion to release. Shaping careers and building profiles, they will provide 180-degree services that will support the young talent to promote them digitally through various social medial channels and generate revenue. While the need for affordable platforms to boost one's work or services has increased tremendously over time, the challenge to regulate and cater to this unorganised sector becomes huge. Catering to this ever-evolving world, The Content Factory will ensure to empower the emerging talent across the country to realise their hidden talent and simultaneously earn benefits out of it.

Founded by young and dynamic Producer Chitransh Jain, the platform will also enable its users to get in touch with millions of people by showcasing their talent and increasing their reach. Today, the entertainment industry is constantly evolving and the platform with its vast community of talented young professionals will provide these young talents with an opportunity to collaborate or work in different films, serials, web series and music videos and fulfil their biggest ever-lasting desires and dreams. Speaking about the platform, the founder says, "India is home to a lot of young and talented professionals who lack resources to present their work in front of the audience. As a result, this platform will cater to each and every individual to make their dreams come true and contribute towards the growth of the country, earning global recognition for themselves".

From micro-influencers to celebrities and popular figures of the digital ecosystem can find themselves catapulted to the pantheon of India's leading digital creator space, recognising each and every talent. This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

