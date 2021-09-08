Saab awards contract to Bengaluru-based firm to make electrical systems for T-7A trainer aircraft
- Country:
- India
Swedish aerospace company Saab has awarded a contract to Bengaluru-based FE-SIL to manufacture electrical interconnections systems for the T-7A trainer aircraft, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.
The trainer aircraft, which has been manufactured by Boeing in partnership with Saab, will train the next generation of fighter and bomber pilots, FE-SIL said in the statement.
''Under the multi-year contract, FE-SIL will deliver the required wiring systems for the advanced aircraft's aft fuselage,'' it said.
Fokker Elmo SASMOS Interconnection Systems Limited (FE-SIL) is a joint venture between GKN Aerospace and SASMOS HET Technologies Limited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Toll in boiler blast in Bengaluru food factory rises to 4
AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC looking to end campaign with win against Maziya
STF Uttarakhand arrests Cameroon national from Bengaluru in cyber fraud case
FC Bengaluru United to make debut appearance at Durand Cup
FC Bengaluru United to make debut at Durand Cup