Saab awards contract to Bengaluru-based firm to make electrical systems for T-7A trainer aircraft

Swedish aerospace company Saab has awarded a contract to Bengaluru-based FE-SIL to manufacture electrical interconnections systems for the T-7A trainer aircraft, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

The trainer aircraft, which has been manufactured by Boeing in partnership with Saab, will train the next generation of fighter and bomber pilots, FE-SIL said in the statement.

''Under the multi-year contract, FE-SIL will deliver the required wiring systems for the advanced aircraft's aft fuselage,'' it said.

Fokker Elmo SASMOS Interconnection Systems Limited (FE-SIL) is a joint venture between GKN Aerospace and SASMOS HET Technologies Limited.

