Left Menu

RBI penalises 2 co-op banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 19:46 IST
RBI penalises 2 co-op banks for deficiencies in regulatory compliance
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said it has imposed penalties on two cooperative banks for deficiencies in certain regulatory compliance.

A penalty of Rs 5 lakh has been imposed on The Swasakthi Mercantile Cooperative Urban Bank, Vijayawada, for contravention of/ non-compliance with certain provisions of the directions issued under a 2015 circular on 'Board of Directors- UCBs'.

In another statement, the RBI said a penalty of Rs 40,000 has been imposed on Shikshak Sahakari Bank, Nagpur, for non-compliance with regulatory directions contained in the directive on 'Membership of Credit Information Companies (CICs)' and the provisions of Credit Information Companies Rules, 2006.

In both cases, however, the central bank said the action on the lenders was based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by them with their customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021