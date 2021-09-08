Lenovo unveils new solutions to power "next reality"

Tech major Lenovo on Wednesday announced a slew of new products and services, including the launch of a new lineup of premium laptops, as part of its focus on enabling smarter technology for all and powering ''next reality'' as the world evolves into the post-pandemic era.

Speaking at Lenovo Tech World 2021, Lenovo Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Yuanqing Yang said the company has been focussed on innovation to solve humanity's biggest challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and turning its ''bold imagination into reality''.

The next reality is here and both individuals and businesses now have different needs and use for smarter technology, he said at the seventh edition of the company's annual global event.

"Lenovo is focused and ready to deliver our solutions for this next reality. From our hybrid work and life solutions, edge-to-cloud portfolio, new Everything-as-a-Service business model under Lenovo TruScale, to Lenovo Brain and AI technologies, and our commitment to green and responsible innovation – Lenovo is committed to continuous innovation to enable our customers and the world in digital and intelligent transformation," he added.

The virtual event saw participation from global tech leaders like Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Deloitte Global CEO Punit Renjen, SAP CEO Christian Klein, VMware CEO Raghu Raghuram, Nutanix CEO Rajiv Ramaswami, and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger.

Nadella said the world is experiencing massive technological shifts and digital adoption curves are accelerating faster than ever across every industry.

''Companies are rethinking their entire critical workflows and structures, how to rebuild social capital among their people, how to create, modernise places that support flexible work policies, and how to digitise and automate business processes for hybrid work,'' he added.

Nadella added that Microsoft will partner Lenovo more deeply in three areas - PCs, cloud and edge, and 'as-a-service model.

Lenovo is expanding its 'Everything-as-a-Service' business model with Lenovo TruScale, a series of new Edge to Cloud infrastructure and data centre products, along with a new lineup of laptops, tablets, monitors, and edge computing and accessory devices that have been built to help businesses and consumers navigate what Lenovo sees as "the next reality".

Lenovo TruScale will enable businesses of all sizes the flexibility they need to stay competitive with a scalable, cloud-like consumption model and predictable payment options for hardware and service inclusions. It will help its customers to take advantage of an on-premises cloud environment along with the peace of mind around data management in a hybrid environment.

The tech major unveiled new premium laptops that promise fast and responsive computing. This includes the world's lightest 14-inch OLED laptop for exceptional portability, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon, and the new 16-inch ultra-slim Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro. These are among the first laptops featuring the new Windows 11 operating system (OS).

Lenovo is also looking at doubling investment in R&D over the next three years.

By focusing on green, inclusive, and responsible innovation across its entire portfolio, the company believes technology can make life better, society more inclusive, and equitable, and the environment more sustainable, Yang said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)