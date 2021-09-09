PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 9
- Oil major Royal Dutch Shell is weighing whether to mandate vaccines for employees and firing those who refuse to comply, according to an internal memo. - A series of initiatives proposed by UK home secretary Priti Patel to combat cross-Channel clandestine migration has been rebuffed by France's interior minister.
- EY to invest $2 bln on improving audit quality after scandals https://on.ft.com/2WZAhPZ - Ryanair warns UK investors will be forced to sell shares https://on.ft.com/2YFwSGr
- Shell weighs vaccine mandate and firing staff who resist https://on.ft.com/3kZRlNq - French minister rebuffs Patel crackdown on Channel migrants https://on.ft.com/2X6XC26
Overview - Accounting firm EY will invest approximately $2 billion over the next three years to improve the quality of its audits, with the sum being a part of a record $10 billion investment plan unveiled on Wednesday.
- Irish budget airline Ryanair has said it will start selling the shares of some of its UK investors after they broke its ownership rules that shifted after Brexit. - Oil major Royal Dutch Shell is weighing whether to mandate vaccines for employees and firing those who refuse to comply, according to an internal memo.
- A series of initiatives proposed by UK home secretary Priti Patel to combat cross-Channel clandestine migration has been rebuffed by France's interior minister. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
