U.S. FDA declines emergency use approval for Humanigen's COVID-19 drug
Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 09:57 IST
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined Humanigen Inc's request for emergency use authorization of its lenzilumab drug to treat newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the company said on Thursday.
"In its letter, FDA stated that it was unable to conclude that the known and potential benefits of lenzilumab outweigh the known and potential risks of its use as a treatment for COVID-19," the company said in a statement.
