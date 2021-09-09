Left Menu

China tech stocks fall on gaming crackdown but resources shares jump on factory inflation

China stocks are mixed on Thursday, with technology shares dropping on Beijing's fresh crackdown on gaming, but resources plays surging on accelerating factory inflation. ** An index tracking energy stocks jumped 5.6% to the highest level in more than three years, while the CSI SWS Coal Index surged over 6%.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 09-09-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 12:54 IST
China tech stocks fall on gaming crackdown but resources shares jump on factory inflation
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks are mixed on Thursday, with technology shares dropping on Beijing's fresh crackdown on gaming, but resources plays surging on accelerating factory inflation. ** The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% to 3,693.13 points, the highest closing level in six months. The blue-chip CSI300 index was little changed at 4,970.01 points.

** Shanghai's tech-focused STAR Market and Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext board fell. ** Gaming and media stocks, including G-bits Network Technology and Perfect World Co, tumbled after authorities summoned gaming firms to ensure they implemented new rules for the sector. The CSI Media index dropped nearly 3%.

** Stocks seen with links to "Metaverse", a virtual shared space based on virtual reality technologies, also slumped, after their recent surge raised regulatory eyebrows and prompted state media to warn against investing in them. ** Wondershare Technology and Wahlap Technology both slumped over 10%, while Goertek lost 9%.

** But resources shares jumped to six-year highs after data showing China's factory-gate inflation hit a 13-year high in August, driven by roaring raw materials prices. ** An index tracking energy stocks jumped 5.6% to the highest level in more than three years, while the CSI SWS Coal Index surged over 6%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021