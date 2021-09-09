Four killed, 15 injured in road accident in TN

Four women were killed and 15 persons sustained injuries in a road accident involving a water tanker and a private van here on Thursday, police said.

They said the lorry went out of control and crashed into the van, killing two of the victims on the spot while as many women died in a hospital.

Ten others were severely injured and five persons escaped with minor injuries, police said.

The injured included the drivers of both vehicles.

The van with 18 women working in a local unit involved in the export of dry flowers was damaged in the accident, that happened at the Sillanatham Main road in the district.

District police chief S Jeyakumar visited the spot and held inquiries.

