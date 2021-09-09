Left Menu

Four killed, 15 injured in road accident in TN

PTI | Tuticorin | Updated: 09-09-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 13:03 IST
Four killed, 15 injured in road accident in TN
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four women were killed and 15 persons sustained injuries in a road accident involving a water tanker and a private van here on Thursday, police said.

They said the lorry went out of control and crashed into the van, killing two of the victims on the spot while as many women died in a hospital.

Ten others were severely injured and five persons escaped with minor injuries, police said.

The injured included the drivers of both vehicles.

The van with 18 women working in a local unit involved in the export of dry flowers was damaged in the accident, that happened at the Sillanatham Main road in the district.

District police chief S Jeyakumar visited the spot and held inquiries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021