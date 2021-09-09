EasyJet CEO declines to name bidder when asked if it was Wizz
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-09-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 13:38 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The chief executive of easyJet declined to name the mystery bidder behind a rejected takeover offer on Thursday when asked by an analyst if the all-share offer had been from low-cost rival Wizz Air.
"We're not confirming anything," CEO Johan Lundgren told analysts on a call on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johan Lundgren
Advertisement