Left Menu

During pandemic rebound, Latin America's working mothers fall behind

Latin America's mothers are falling behind in the pandemic economic rebound, returning to the labor force more slowly than men in a trend experts say could set back female workforce participation by a decade. An analysis by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), which included countries in South America's "Southern Cone," as well as Mexico, showed women overall taking the biggest employment hit when COVID-19 struck last year.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 15:31 IST
During pandemic rebound, Latin America's working mothers fall behind
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@UNDP)

Latin America's mothers are falling behind in the pandemic economic rebound, returning to the labor force more slowly than men in a trend experts say could set back female workforce participation by a decade.

An analysis by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), which included countries in South America's "Southern Cone," as well as Mexico, showed women overall taking the biggest employment hit when COVID-19 struck last year. Behind the trend: women more often work in sectors most impacted by the pandemic, including tourism, commerce and education. Entrenched gender imbalances also has meant women have faced the lion's share of unpaid domestic work and care-giving, sharpened by lengthy school closures in the region.

"We are seeing that in a disproportionate way those (domestic) demands are being attended by women," Luis Felipe Lopez-Calva, UNDP Director for Latin America and the Caribbean told Reuters. While women overall have been impacted, there are some key differences between groups. Mothers in two-parent households are the least likely to return to work outside the home, while single mothers - though hit hard initially - have seen a sharper rebound in employment and labor participation.

"It was not easy to find work in the pandemic," said Barbara Temperley, a Buenos Aires business administration graduate with two children aged 9 and 12, adding her guess was that employers were worried about the impact of care tasks on female hires. "Things did not return to how we were before the pandemic."

In nearby Paraguay, Rosa Maidana, a 45-year-old mother of three children, cited long school closures, which meant many kids are unlikely to have in-person classes until early next year. She was driving a school bus before the virus spread. "Everything changed with the pandemic. I had my vehicle and I kept doing it until there were no more classes. Then I stayed home with my kids, who have virtual classes every day, and now we depend on my husband's work," she said.

The UNDP report showed the single mothers had been affected in terms of unemployment and labor force participation, but are now actually bouncing back further in the recovery - partly out of necessity to get back a living wage. "There was no option not to work, something had to be done," said Rosa Navarro, a 52-year-old Chilean with seven grown children, who had to reinvent her events business with 20-member staff to selling breakfasts and lunches when tough restrictions came into effect.

"I am single, I do not have a husband to help me. My children give me a hand, but we were very affected," she added. According to the UNDP, in Latin America, where only 40% of women participate in the labor market, 39% of households are headed by a woman and 26% are single-parent households where the head is a woman. The study was done based on household surveys from Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico, Paraguay and Uruguay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021