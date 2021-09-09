Rodic Consultants says eyeing Rs 100 cr in FY22 from new business unit

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 15:54 IST
Rodic Consultants on Thursday announced the launch of its new business unit to offer advisory consultancy services to the entire lifecycle of an infrastructure project, and said it is eyeing a revenue of Rs 100 crore in the current fiscal from the same.

''Rodic Consultants Pvt Ltd has announced the launch of a one-of-its-kind business unit, A-TOM (Advisory for Transaction, Organisational Support and Management),'' the infrastructure consultancy firm said in a statement.

A-TOM has been curated to handhold infrastructure clients/ projects in the entire lifecycle of the project, programme or portfolio.

With this, Rodic Consultants, in the forthcoming times, will have the ultimate business advantage of being the firm in the end-to-end block offering of services, solutions and sectors from concept to commissioning.

Rodic Consultants is eyeing a total revenue of Rs 100 crore in 2021-22 from this new business unit, the statement said.

The service offerings of A-TOM shall comprise strategic interventions like preparing vision documents, including growth master plan, project study documents such as feasibility study and detailed project report study.

It will also offer services related to go-to-market strategy including market intelligence and feedback; transaction management including business planning and bid process management, programme support office/ project portfolio management (PPM) and strategies including contract management.

''This business offering will help us diversify our strategy to cater to our clients more effectively with end-to-end block offering of services and solutions cutting across sectors from concept to commissioning,'' Rodic Consultants Chairman and Managing Director Raj Kumar said.

