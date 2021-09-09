Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital Honoured with CFBP Jamnalal Bajaj Award for 'Fair Business Practices'

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Mumbai based Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital (A multi-specialty tertiary and quaternary care hospital) has been conferred with prestigious ‘CFBP Jamnalal Bajaj Award’ for implementing Fair Business Practices at the recently held annual award event by Council for Fair Business Practices (CFBP) in Mumbai. The award consisted of the Trophy and Certificate. On receipt of the trophy, while addressing the Co-panelists and audience Dr. Sujit Chatterjee - CEO of Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital said, “I am delighted that our Hospital has been honored with ‘UchitVyavahaarPuraskaar’ (Fair Business Practices). We do receive many awards but this one is Special! While treating the patients during pandemics in the past one and a half years, we ensured that all our patients get the best possible treatment with no compromise, be it in quality standard and our ethical practices besides uninterrupted supply of medicines or oxygen. The welfare and utmost care of our covid warrior staff have ensured zero causality among the over 1100 strong employees. We understand, to get honored with the award of this stature, we needed to be accepted by the people and society at large and this award confirmed it. I feel proud of my core team present here has made our hospital the preferred choice in healing and good healthcare.” The ‘Team Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital’ led by CEO Dr. Sujit Chatterjee present at the event included key personnel: Dr. Manish Gupta - Medical Director, Dr. Shashikant Pawar - GM, Operations, Dr. Yogesh Pathak - AGM Operations, Dr. Suvin Shetty - Consultant Pathology, Mr. Bhavesh Phopharia - GM Marketing, Mr. Anil Dhamdhere - GM Engineering, Mr. Atul Umak - AGM IT & System, Ms. Helen Murgeshan - Executive Assistant to CEO, Ms Manisha Pal - AGM Pharmacy and Ms. Sylvia Mathew - AGM Training. Swapnil Kothari - President of CFBP in his welcome address said, ''The 33rd Chapter is yet another tribute to the practitioners of Fair Business Practices and rewarded excellence. Several corporate heavyweights vying for the honors posed a tough selection of winners but nevertheless, The jury managed to felicitate the most accomplished, inspiring the others to compete for the same next year.'' Anant Singhania - Chief Guest and CEO of JK Enterprises said, ''Most companies emphasise on fair business practices in their Mission - Vision statements, however, some are there only in letter but not in spirit. The inclusion of minimum spending towards CSR should not be a tick box for corporates but rather an opportunity to do good for all the stakeholders and in turn create a sustainable ecosystem for growth and enhancing value.'' ''If one takes care of the means, the end will take care of itself.'' - Mahatma Gandhi. About Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital, founded in honor of the living legend, Padma Bhushan Dr. L. H. Hiranandani came into existence in February 2004. In 2007 we became the first hospital in Western India to receive the prestigious NABH Accreditation for hospitals and healthcare providers- an honor accorded to only eight hospitals in the country at the time. The IMC Ramakrishna Bajaj National Quality Award trophy, for excellence in healthcare, followed in 2008. In 2009, we were the proud recipients of the coveted International Asia Pacific Quality Award (The Malcolm Baldridge Award as it is known outside the United States). Dr. L H Hospital blood bank received NABH accreditation in the year 2011. Today, Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital is home to some of the leading specialists in contemporary medicine, as well as a committed nurse workforce with an up-to-date knowledge base. All our medical equipment, pivotal in maintaining cutting-edge technological excellence, is sourced from the world’s very best vendors. About CFBP Jamnalal Bajaj Awards CFBP Jamnalal Bajaj Awards recognizes and commemorates businessmen and industrialists who uphold the highest ethical practices in business. Constituted in 1988, these awards are judged on eight vital parameters, including customer satisfaction, employee motivation, environmental protection supply chain system, environment protection, compliance with the law, adherence to the Code of Conduct, and corporate social responsibility, among others. Applications were invited from Large Enterprises (with turnover above Rs. 1,000 crore) and SMEs (with turnover between Rs. 50 & Rs. 1,000 crores) in the respective categories. The 2020-21 award winners were selected by an independent panel of eminent judges headed by Shri B N Srikrishna, Former Judge Supreme Court of India. Other jury members include CFBP President Swapnil Kothari - Shekhar Bajaj (Founder Member), Vice President and Awards Chairman - Vineet Bhatnagar, Niranjan Jhunjhunwala (Hon. Secretary) and Anand Patwardhan (Hon. Treasurer). To know more about Hospital, please visit www.hiranandanihospital.org. Image: Team Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital with Trophy for Fair Business Practices PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)