Global EdTech - Cuemath - Boosts Senior Management Team With Appointment of Vivek Sunder as Its New CEO

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Vivek joins from Swiggy - India’s largest online food delivery platform.

Visionary founder, Manan Khurma, remains central to the business as Chairman.

Cuemath, a global online math learning platform backed by marquee investors like Alphabet’s independent growth fund CapitalG, Aspada, Falcon Edge, and Sequoia, announces the strengthening of its senior management team with the appointment of Vivek Sunder as its new Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment follows a planned succession strategy, where Cuemath’s visionary founder, Manan Khurma, who has grown Cuemath by 10x since its inception, will now become Chairman.

Adding more depth to its senior team will reassure that the company, which grew 2x over the previous fiscal year, is well on its way to reaching 50 countries and becoming a Global Math leader. The global EdTech brand is now present in 20+ countries with 200k students covering 25mn hours of teaching.

Both Manan’s and Vivek’s roles will take effect from 1 October 2021.

Vivek, 47, joins from Swiggy, India's largest online food ordering and delivery platform, where, as Chief Operating Officer between (2018) and (2021), he scaled Swiggy’s business manifold.

Manan and Vivek will work seamlessly together to execute Cuemath’s growth strategy.

As Chief Executive Officer, Vivek will be responsible for Cuemath’s overall business and its global expansion. His 23 years of business and technology sector experience includes several leadership roles at Procter & Gamble, where he drove top and bottom-line growth, and expanded market share and margins in a challenging macroeconomic climate. He is an alumnus of IIM-Calcutta, a leading Indian business school.

As Chairman, Manan will focus on Cuemath’s initiative to help solve the world’s biggest economic and societal challenges caused by suboptimal education. As the architect of Cuemath’s STEM.org-certified curriculum, he will also focus on pedagogy and developing the curriculum to ensure Cuemath provides the best learning experience to children, parents, and teachers.

Manan Khurma, Cuemath’s Founder & Chairman, said: ''I am excited to welcome Vivek to the Cuemath family. I am confident his proven track record and extensive experience building consumer brands, coupled with a laser-focus on industry-leading operational practices, will drive and extend Cuemath's upward trajectory and become a leader in global Math education.” Vivek Sunder, CEO designate of Cuemath, commented: ''I’m excited to be part of Cuemath’s journey. I’m particularly impressed by Cuemath’s razor-sharp focus on a child’s learning outcomes. I am also drawn to the mission of democratizing math and aiming to create the next generation of thinkers and problem solvers. Manan’s passion for the subject and his focus on making math easy to love for all children is fascinating. I look forward to working beside Manan and scaling Cuemath to amazing new heights.'' Chengpeng Mou, investor at Alphabet independent growth fund CapitalG: ''Cuemath remains deeply committed to their mission, as reflected in this week's announcement regarding free global access to their curriculum. The company thinks big, and we welcome that. Manan and Vivek will be a great team.” Divya Venkataraghavan of Aspada commented: “Like all fast-growing businesses, you strengthen when you’re strong - and we are delighted to see Cuemath add even more quality to its senior team.” NavrozUdwadia, Co-Founder of Falcon Edge, commented: “We are big believers in Cuemath’s vision to become a global leader in online Math education. We think the team of Manan and Vivek are well positioned to scale the business both in India and abroad.” About Cuemath Cuemath is the math class you wish you had attended as a child. At India's #1 online math learning and coding learning platform program for children from K-12, we work at making math fun! Matching our adaptive learning tech platform with the best-in-class course curriculum specially designed by experts from Harvard, Stanford, Cambridge, and IIT, we impart math learning to children via visual learning methods, honing their intuitive skills and developing an aptitude for math in the process.

Launched in 2013, Cuemath has successfully touched the lives of 200K+ students across 20+ countries, building a solid foundation in math and logic for the children and transforming them into independent thinkers and invincible problem solvers of tomorrow. Learn more about us at www.cuemath.com.

