Left Menu

Over 27 lakh unorganised workers registered on e-Shram portal since its launch: Labour min

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 17:34 IST
Over 27 lakh unorganised workers registered on e-Shram portal since its launch: Labour min
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Labour and Employment on Thursday said that over 27 lakh unorganised workers have been registered on the e-Shram portal since its launch last month.

The ministry is organising various camps for registration of the unorganised workers on the e-Shram portal, according to a statement.

One such camp was set up at the Shram Shakti Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday to register the unorganised labour working in various ministries located in the building, it added.

Over 80 workers are expected to register on the portal on Thursday at the camp, the ministry said in the statement.

Inaugurating the camp, Minister of State for Labour and Employment and Petroleum & Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli asked everyone to spread the word on the portal and the benefits that accrue to those workers registering on the portal.

The minister stated that the creation of a national database of all unorganised workers will help the government focus on targeted and last-mile delivery of the welfare schemes for the unorganised workers.

Teli termed e-Shram as a game-changer portal launched under the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month. He said that so far, over 27 lakh unorganised workers have already registered, and the Government of India is actively cooperating with all the state governments and other stakeholders for registering the workers on the portal.

Enlisting the benefits, Teli said the registration also provides Rs 2 lakh accidental insurance cover.

If a worker is registered on the e-Shram portal and meets with an accident, he will be eligible for Rs 2 lakh on death or permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh on partial disability. Upon the registration, the workers are provided with a universal account number, which would make it easy for the portability of social security schemes such as ration cards, especially for the migrant workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021