Udaan co-founder invests in edtech firm OckyPocky

With this Seed Funding round led by Sujeet Sir and SIF, we will be able to expand and further develop our technology to deliver high quality personalised learning experience enabled by an interactive and innovative approach across Indias high-potential tier II, III and IV cities, OckyPocky founder and CEO Amit Agrawal said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 18:02 IST
Edtech firm OckyPocky on Thursday said it has received investment from unicorn startup Udaan's co-founder Sujeet Kumar and venture capital fund SucSeed Innovation Fund.

The company did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

Founded in 2017 by former YouTube India head and IIM Bangalore alumnus Amit Agrawal, OckyPocky targets parents of small-town kids, who face challenges with English speaking. ''With this Seed Funding round led by Sujeet Sir and SIF, we will be able to expand and further develop our technology to deliver high quality personalised learning experience enabled by an interactive and innovative approach across India's high-potential tier II, III and IV cities,'' OckyPocky founder and CEO Amit Agrawal said in a statement. Kumar said that he will be spending some time every quarter to help OckyPocky iron out their scaling plans.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

