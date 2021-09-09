Supr Daily Eyes Substantial Growth in Q3 through Unrivalled Offers

Bengaluru, September 9: Since 2020, leading market players in the online grocery sector have had to innovate their marketing through aggressive promotional events, offers and other marketing strategies. For Supr Daily, Q2 saw a significant spurt in GMV, rising from ₹118 Cr at the end of Q1 to ₹165.9 Cr. In terms of the number of daily deliveries made by competitors in this sector, Supr Daily is the market leader with over 2 lac daily orders safely reaching consumers every morning.

In April 2021, Supr Daily launched three new categories, namely home & cleaning, personal care, and wellness & health, causing a rapid upsurge in subscriptions. In Q1, Supr Daily’s reported revenue in the newly launched categories was ₹30 lacs. Announcing ₹1.05 Cr in revenue for June 2021, Supr Daily witnessed a staggering 3x growth across one quarter.

Leading Q3 on this footing, Supr Daily announced a mega offer during the Independence Day weekend, from 12th to 15th August 2021. With the biggest discounts on groceries ever offered, Supr Daily acquired a large number of new users. Daily essentials and snacks were seen as customer favourites. With cashback offers on orders and large discounts on household brand-favourites, Supr Daily witnessed close to a million orders across six cities over the short four-day period, with a 100%+ growth in sales. It is estimated that the sale led to customers saving more than Rs. 2 Crore with these discounts.

Co-Founder Puneet Kumar says, “Marking our 75th year of independence, we hoped to bring cheer to the lives of our customers. We are happy to see that this mega offer was well-celebrated by our customers. As a nation, we have overcome a strenuous time combatting the COVID-19 pandemic. This Diamond Jubilee marks a united hope for a brighter future for all. We thank them for their continued trust in us. Your daily needs matter and we are here for it.” For a fresh start to mornings daily, try the SUPR DAILY app today! Android:https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.supr.suprdaily iOS: https:upr.onelink.me/gv4K/appios About Supr Daily: Supr Daily is a daily delivery service pioneering the grocery revolution in India. Over the next few years, Supr Daily plans to be a part of consumers’ daily lives by completely reshaping the way they buy groceries. Its unique supply chain and business model allows Supr Daily to give consumers the convenience to order groceries by 11 pm for delivery by 7 am the next morning, with no minimum order. For more information, download the Supr Daily app on Android and iOS devices.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)