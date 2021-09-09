Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2021 19:29 IST
Qentelli to hire over 500 tech professionals in India by 2021-end
Global technology company Qentelli on Thursday said it is planning to hire over 500 professionals in India by the end of this year to meet the demands of its new business wins.

The addition of 500 people in the country by the end of 2021 will mainly be for full-stack developers, product managers, automation engineers and other roles, the company said in a statement.

The company is hiring across various experience levels, and openings are mainly tech-focused roles in Automation, UI/UX, Full Stack Dev, Python – Hadoop – Data Science, AWS and Azure DevOps, SAP while the others are in business functions like sales, pre-sales, human resources, operations and marketing, it added.

The company also aims for a USD 1 billion valuation by the end of 2023.

''Despite the pandemic, we had strong growth in the customer base. Additionally, we have a hundred per cent client retention. We are addressing the rising digital needs of the companies. We need to expand our team to get the right set of people so we can deliver faster, better, cost-effective solutions for modern digital businesses.” ''Since our core culture is based on innovation while working with mainstream and cutting-edge technologies, the company plans to leverage the large pool of tech talent in India with the remote or hybrid model,'' Qentelli Executive Vice President Rashi Srivastava added.

