Sony India expects single-digit growth in audio business in FY22

Consumer electronics major Sony India is witnessing good traction in the soundbar segment and expects single-digit growth in its overall audio business this year despite a market disruption due to the second wave of the pandemic, said a senior company official.

Sony India Head (Audio Business) Gyanendra Singh said that from the demand point of view, the outlook for home audio products is positive.

''We would probably end up recording a mild single-digit growth this year over the last year because of the quarter loss which we have this year. Overall, as we move forward, we expect good traction from the demand point of view,'' he added.

Sony India has a dominant position in the soundbar because of its strong products across various segments, Singh said.

''We also have TV business and it is good for customers to leverage that advantage to have a complete entertainment of display part and audio part together,'' he said.

Sony India competes in the segment with the likes of JBL and Samsung.

Singh said the market size is estimated to be above four lakh units for soundbars having price-points of Rs 10,000 and above.

Extending its product portfolio, Sony India on Thursday introduced HT-S40R, a 5.1 channel home cinema system, priced at Rs 28,990.

The HT-S40R comes with features, such as real surround sound and Dolby audio technology with a three-channel bar speaker, rear speakers and a subwoofer.

