First international civilian flight leaves Kabul since U.S. withdrawal - Al Jazeera

An international civilian passenger flight took off from Kabul on Thursday, the first since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan 10 days ago, the Al Jazeera news channel reported. A Qatari official said on Thursday that the airport is about 90% ready for operations and would reopen gradually.

The airport had been closed since the end of the massive U.S.-led airlift of its citizens, other Western nationals and Afghans who helped Western countries. Qatar and Turkey have offered to run it.

