US veterans hope more Afghans at risk can leave

They include thousands of Afghans who used to work with the US military, and are eligible for what are known as Special Immigrant Visas.James Miervaldis, a spokesman with a veterans group, No One Left Behind working on behalf of those Afghans, called the news, Awesome.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 20:28 IST
US veterans groups hope that news that private evacuation flights are starting up again for Western citizens in Kabul means Afghans considered at risk for past work with Americans will soon be able to leave again as well.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers, veterans groups and other American organizations and individuals have been pressing the Biden administration to do more to get out those vulnerable Afghans. They include thousands of Afghans who used to work with the US military, and are eligible for what are known as Special Immigrant Visas.

James Miervaldis, a spokesman with a veterans group, No One Left Behind working on behalf of those Afghans, called the news, “Awesome. We'll start getting SIVs booked up.” Miervaldis said he had yet to hear a commitment from officials to get Afghan allies on the flights out as well as citizens. But veterans had talked with Secretary of State Antony Blinken last Friday, and let him know that the organizations working to get Afghans out have committed $2 million for commercial air fare out of Afghanistan.

