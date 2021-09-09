The Tata Trusts-seeded India Health Fund (IHF) on Thursday announced its support for OmiX Laboratories for its 'OmiX iAMP platform' which is dedicated for detecting Covid-19, TB, Influenza.

IHF will support OmiX Laboratories towards manufacturing of devices, clinical validation and enable linkages, and support for regulatory approval, certifications, as per an official statement.

* * * * * * British High Commissioner meets Maha CM *British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, on Thursday wrapped up a two-day visit to the financial capital during which he met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and also businesspersons. The visiting diplomat had meetings with leading businesses with UK links such as Tatas, Mahindras and Piramals, a statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)