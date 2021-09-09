UK foreign minister says 13 more Britons evacuated from Kabul
British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday that 13 British citizens had been able to leave Afghanistan bound for Qatar. "We are grateful to our Qatari friends for facilitating a flight carrying 13 British nationals from Kabul to safety in Doha today," Raab said in a statement.
"We expect the Taliban to keep to their commitment to allow safe passage for those who want to leave," he added.
