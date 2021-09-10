Left Menu

China's Ximalaya shelves U.S. IPO plans after Beijing crackdown

China's largest online audio platform Ximalaya said on Thursday it had decided not to proceed with its plans for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States. The move comes after Reuters reported in May that China was pressing Ximalaya to drop its plans to list in the United States and go for Hong Kong instead, showing how authorities are seeking to further tighten their grip over private media and internet businesses.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 00:28 IST
China's Ximalaya shelves U.S. IPO plans after Beijing crackdown

China's largest online audio platform Ximalaya said on Thursday it had decided not to proceed with its plans for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States.

The move comes after Reuters reported in May that China was pressing Ximalaya to drop its plans to list in the United States and go for Hong Kong instead, showing how authorities are seeking to further tighten their grip over private media and internet businesses. Medical data group LinkDoc Technology Ltd in July became the first Chinese company to shelve plans for an IPO in the United States due to Beijing's clampdown on overseas listings by domestic firms.

Ximalaya, backed by China's Tencent Holdings, had filed for an IPO in April. Chinese and U.S. regulators alike have been tightening their grip on U.S. listings of Chinese tech firms over the past few months.

Last month, Reuters reported that China was framing rules to ban https://www.reuters.com/technology/china-plans-ban-us-ipos-data-heavy-tech-firms-wsj-2021-08-27 internet companies whose data poses potential security risks from listing outside the country. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also began issuing new disclosure requirements to Chinese companies who are looking to list in New York, in an effort to boost investor awareness on the risks involved, Reuters reported https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/exclusive-sec-gives-chinese-companies-new-requirements-us-ipo-disclosures-2021-08-23 in August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Lodha Group ties up with Tata Power for EV charging infrastructure

Lodha Group ties up with Tata Power for EV charging infrastructure

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021