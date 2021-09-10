Affirm rides buy now, pay later wave to beat revenue estimates, shares surge

Affirm Holdings Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by a growth in volumes of goods sold through its buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform, coupled with a rise in the number of merchants and active consumers.

Shares of the company jumped 19% to $109.61 in extended trade. BNPL firms like Affirm earn from charging merchants a fee to offer their customers small, point-of-sale loans which are paid back in interest-free installments over a period of time, bypassing credit checks.

The company's gross merchandise volume (GMV), a metric used in the e-commerce sector to measure transaction volumes, rose 106% to $2.5 billion during the quarter. Active consumers surged by 97% to 7.1 million during the quarter while active merchants grew 412%, Affirm said.

Total revenue rose to $261.8 million during the fourth quarter ended June 30, from $153.3 million, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected revenue of about $225 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)