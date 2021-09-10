Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 19:41 IST
Azure Hospitality’s Kabir Suri is new NRAI president
Azure Hospitality Co-Founder & Director Kabir Suri has taken over as the new President of National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI).

Suri was appointed unanimously in an Annual General Meeting of the apex restauranters' body held on Thursday, NRAI said in a statement.

Besides, Pratik Pota, CEO and Wholetime Director of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL), which runs chains of Domino’s Pizza, and Wow! Momo CEO Sagar Daryani were appointed as Vice Presidents.

The appointment was made unanimously after Anurag Katriar, Executive Director and CEO of Indigo Hospitality’s two-year term came to an end, it added.

NRAI has also made new appointments in the managing committee, which includes representation from all segments.

Commenting on the development, Suri said:" I will strive to lead the Indian restaurant industry into a new era of prosperity, participation and positive perception which advances and safeguards the entrepreneurial spirit. Our collective passion and shared spirit of hospitality will enhance the quality of life that we serve." Founded in 1982, NRAI represents over five lakh restaurants.

