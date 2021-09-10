Left Menu

Adloid eyes four-fold jump in revenue; plans to hire from IITs, IIMs

Augmented reality startup Adloid expects a four-fold jump in revenue to USD 4 million this fiscal, and plans to hire about 120 employees.The firm is also planning to recruit around 40 staff from IITs and IIMs.The startup is currently doubling down on digital marketing channels for expanding footprints across multiple sectors in India and key markets abroad.Adloid has joined hands with TCS and SAP for channel expansion in Europe and the US, with over 100 customer access and more than USD 10 million revenue potential.In two years, our platform will be used in India and some are from the US.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 19:45 IST
Adloid eyes four-fold jump in revenue; plans to hire from IITs, IIMs
  • Country:
  • India

Augmented reality startup Adloid expects a four-fold jump in revenue to USD 4 million this fiscal, and plans to hire about 120 employees.

The firm is also planning to recruit around 40 staff from IITs and IIMs.

The startup is currently doubling down on digital marketing channels for expanding footprints across multiple sectors in India and key markets abroad.

Adloid has joined hands with TCS and SAP for channel expansion in Europe and the US, with over 100 customer access and more than USD 10 million revenue potential.

''In two years, our platform will be used in India and some are from the US. Enterprises are looking to adopt our platform from an omnichannel standpoint. They want to give their customers a showroom experience while sitting at home. Now, the focus is on building up the product and that is the reason we are looking at hiring top talents,'' Adloid co-founder and chief operating officer Shorya Mahajan told PTI. He said Hero Motocorp, Tanishq, Tata Motors, HP, and Titan are some of the companies that are using the Adloid augmented reality platform.

''Last financial year, we had revenue of USD 1 million. This fiscal year, we are at an annual run rate of USD 4 million,'' Mahajan said.

Last year Adloid hired around 40-45 employees from IITs. ''We have also started hiring for senior positions like for the position of vice presidents. We will be hiring 80 more people apart from 40 talents from IITs and IIMs,'' Mahajan said. With fresh hiring, Adloid's total workforce is expected to increase to over 190 from around 70 at present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021