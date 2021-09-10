Qatar Airways plane departs Kabul heading to Doha, al-Jazeera reports
A Qatar Airways plane departed Kabul on Friday with 156 passengers, heading to Doha, Qatar-based al-Jazeera TV channel said.
Qatar Airways flew on Thursday the first commercial flight out of Kabul since the Taliban took over the Afghan capital.
