7 killed, 9 injured in road accidents in Assam

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-09-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At least seven people have been killed and nine others injured in separate road accidents in Assam, police said on Saturday.

Four people were killed and eight others injured when an ambulance collided with a tempo at Baihata Chariali in Kamrup (Rural) district late on Friday night.

Two people died on the spot, while two others later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, a police officer said.

The injured people, including the ambulance driver, have been admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

In another accident, a vehicle hit a motorcycle which in turn hit another vehicle coming from the opposite direction at Amjonga in Dudhnoi police station area of Goalpara district on Friday night, another officer said.

Two of the three persons riding on the motorcycle were killed on the spot, while the third was hospitalised.

Another scooter-rider was killed after being hit by a truck in Silpukhuri area of Guwahati.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

