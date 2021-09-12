Rugby-Hamstring strain forces All Black Lienert-Brown out of Pumas clash

Anton Lienert-Brown has pulled out of the New Zealand team to face Argentina in The Rugby Championship on Sunday, the All Blacks have announced.

The centre has been forced to withdraw from the meeting with the Pumas due to a hamstring strain and has been replaced in Ian Foster's starting line-up by Rieko Ioane.

Lienert-Brown's absence also means Quinn Tupaea will take Ioane's place on the bench for the game on Australia's Gold Coast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)