Rugby-Hamstring strain forces All Black Lienert-Brown out of Pumas clash
Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 11:48 IST
Anton Lienert-Brown has pulled out of the New Zealand team to face Argentina in The Rugby Championship on Sunday, the All Blacks have announced.
The centre has been forced to withdraw from the meeting with the Pumas due to a hamstring strain and has been replaced in Ian Foster's starting line-up by Rieko Ioane.
Lienert-Brown's absence also means Quinn Tupaea will take Ioane's place on the bench for the game on Australia's Gold Coast.
