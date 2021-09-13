Left Menu

70 pc of home owners want to buy second one within two years: Savills India

The second home market in the country is poised to witness high traction in the near term with almost 70 per cent of respondents wanting to invest in a second home priced at Rs two crore or less, according to a survey carried out by Savills India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 14:41 IST
70 pc of home owners want to buy second one within two years: Savills India
Technology too has played a vital role in strengthening the investor confidence. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The second home market in the country is poised to witness high traction in the near term with almost 70 per cent of respondents wanting to invest in a second home priced at Rs two crore or less, according to a survey carried out by Savills India. The survey shows that 57 to 70 per cent of the respondents want to buy a second home within two years. This short-term commitment of less than two years is evident not only in the domestic market but also in the preferred offshore destinations.

When compared maximum preference of investments is within India in a horizon of less than six months. Almost 80 per cent of potential second home buyers intend to hold the properties for more than five years. As the ticket size of the property increases, so does the intended investment period reflecting an intent to attain capital appreciation and rental return before eventual exit from the cherished property.

Savills India's research analysed responses on critical parameters that buyers consider while purchasing a second home and these include owning a second home at a holiday destination, spacious and larger floor space, health and wellness factor, connectivity from home city, internet infrastructure and an eventual return on investment. The survey further highlights that almost 60 per cent of the respondents would like to invest in a second home within the security of a gated community that offers a sense of security and allows home owners to enjoy facilities such as swimming pool, gymnasium, health centre and sporting amenities, without having to worry about the maintenance of such provisions on a regular basis.

"The second homes market appears to be on a gradual upswing. Unlike earlier, when capital appreciation and rental incomes were the governing criteria, an additional dimension of a safe home away from pandemic hotspots appears to have become a key consideration," said Shveta Jain, Managing Director of residential services division at Savills India. Rental yields in popular second home destinations are reported to be witnessing an increasing trend. Additionally, technology too has played a vital role in strengthening the investor confidence," she said.

The survey shows that respondents were willing to invest in second homes across the length and breadth of the country and the top 10 destinations emerging from the survey collectively have a share of 87 per cent within the domestic locations. These include Goa, Maharashtra, Uttrakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021