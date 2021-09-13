Paradeep port installs mobile X-Ray container scanning system

Mumbai, Sep 13 (PTI) Paradeep Port has installed a mobile X-Ray container scanning system (MXCS) at a cost of Rs 30 crore, which is expected to reduce physical examination and dwell time of containers at the Port, an official release said on Monday. The facility which has come up near the PICT Terminal allows scanning of up to 25 containers per hour, enabling the trade to directly move out their containers with a hassle-free upgrade security, it said. After successful trial run of the MXCS, the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) had issued license Paradeep Customs for its regular operation on August 27 August, as per the release. This will also facilitate movement of unshredded metallic scrap materials in containers through the Port to meet the long standing requirement of hinterland Industries, said the release. The operation of the Scanner is expected to boost the container volume at Paradeep Port, which is making continuous efforts to reduce the logistic cost to help the export-import trade and is in line with Government's Ease of Doing Business initiative, it said. While the shipping lines like RCL, ZIM International Shipping Line and Shreyas Shipping are calling the Port regularly, other major liners are likely to follow considering the upgraded facilities and hefty discount offered by the Port, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)