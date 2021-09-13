Left Menu

Nepal PM apprised of progress on SJVN's hydro projects

Sharma also apprised Deuba of SJVNs certain concerns that may affect faster completion of the projects, the company stated.

State-owned SJVN Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma has apprised Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba of concerns which may affect faster completion of its hydro projects in the neighbouring country.

Sharma had a meeting with the Prime Minister in Kathmandu regarding the progress of the projects, a company statement said.

SJVN is implementing a 900 MW Arun-3 hydro power project and the downstream 679 MW Lower Arun project besides a 400kV transmission line project in Nepal. Sharma also apprised Deuba of SJVN's certain concerns that may affect faster completion of the projects, the company stated. He discussed ways of harnessing the hydro power potential of Himalayan rivers in Nepal. Sharma also emphasised the concept of 'one basin one developer' to optimise the resources and for faster development of hydro projects. The Prime Minister appreciated the progress of Arun-3 hydro power project and assured Sharma of suitable action by the Government of Nepal to address the concerns of SJVN, the company stated.

